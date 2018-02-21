 

PICS: Zimbabwe's Mugabe marks 94th birthday in near solitude

2018-02-21 21:16

Harare - Zimbabwe's former leader Robert Mugabe is celebrating his first birthday since his resignation in near solitude, far from the lavish affair of years gone by.

The government that removed him with military assistance in November has declared February 21, Mugabe's birthday, a national holiday.

But there are no signs of past celebrations, no giant cakes or thousands of supporters wearing clothing with Mugabe's image, no live state television broadcasts.

The 94-year-old has been quiet since he resigned. He has not made public appearances. He skipped the funeral Tuesday of opposition leader and former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, sending written condolences instead.

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo is sharing photos on Twitter of a severe-looking Mugabe in a suit sitting next to his wife, Grace, in what resembles an official portrait.

See the photos below 

