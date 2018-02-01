PICS: Zim's ex-VP Joice Mujuru 'stoned, slightly injured in Harare skirmishes'

Harare - Suspected ruling party supporters in Zimbabwe on Thursday
attacked and stoned members of former vice president Joice Mujuru’s National
People’s Party, rights groups said.
In one of the first reports of political violence since
President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over in November, Mujuru was campaigning in
Harare’s Glen Norah suburb at the time of the attack.
Pictures shared on social media showed a man with a deep
gash to his head, and blood streaming down his back.
It’s understood that Joice Mujuru was also slightly injured
in the attack.
NPP secretary general Gift Nyandoro said in a statement that
Mujuru had survived “a barrage of stones being thrown at her by hired Zanu-PF
youths at Chitubu shops” in Glen Norah suburb.
“The doctor has recommended that she has an X-ray for any
internal injuries,” said family member Wellence Mujuru in a tweet.
“It is very sad that some people still believe in the culture
of political violence,” he said.
Police have not commented on the incident. The Zimbabwe
Peace Project said police had arrested some people. Unconfirmed reports have
put the number of those arrested at five.
Number-plate recorded
Another rights groups, the Human Rights NGO Forum said a
vehicle had dropped off a group of Zanu-PF youths that attacked members of the
NPP as they conducted a rally. The vehicle's number plate had been recorded, it
said.
“Organised political violence should not be condoned in
light of the upcoming elections,” the group said in a tweet.
Mujuru’s popularity has waned in recent months and her
following is relatively small. She initially welcomed Mnangagwa’s takeover of
power but has since accused him of staging a coup.
Delicate time
Thursday’s incident comes at a delicate time in Zimbabwe, as
Mnangagwa tries to re-engage with the international community on the back of
his promise to deliver free and fair elections later this year.
On Thursday, the UK’s minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin
jetted into Zimbabwe for meetings with Mnangagwa and his government, as well as
civil society members.
The US embassy in Harare this week said that the country
could expect high level visits soon from US government and business representatives.
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is also to visit.