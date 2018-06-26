 

Picture of Grace Mugabe in workout gear and flashing the V-sign goes viral on social media

2018-06-26 11:06
Grace Mugabe (File: AP)

A picture of former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe flashing a V-sign has gone viral on social media.

The picture, which she took while wearing a workout suit, is among several other pictures where she is seen with her son, Robert junior, and another unidentified man.

Some suggest that the pictures were taken in Singapore where Grace's husband Robert Mugabe, 94, was reportedly receiving medical treatment.

See the pictures below

NewsDay reported last week that Mugabe was "rushed" out of the country after his health "suddenly deteriorated".

The report quoted a highly placed source as confirming that the veteran politician was flown to Singapore for medical check-ups.

An AFP report said that Mugabe was accompanied by Grace.

The state-owned Herald newspaper seemed to link Grace's V-sign to the Saturday blast which resulted in the death of at least two people.

The Herald published the picture in its Tuesday edition and wrote: "This picture of former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe flashing the V-sign was circulating on social media yesterday three days after the attempted assassination of President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo. Mrs Mugabe was with her ailing husband in Singapore. Condemnation of the terrorist attack has been widespread."

Social media users also reacted to the picture. (See reaction below)

'No obstacles' in launching CAR Special Criminal Court

2018-06-26 11:06

