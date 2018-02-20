Picture of Mugabe, wife Grace and AU's Faki goes viral on social media

Harare – A picture of former Zimbabwean president
Robert Mugabe together with his wife Grace and the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa
Faki has gone viral on social media.
Faki was in Zimbabwe on Monday where he first met
with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who according to the state-owned Herald
newspaper "apprised him of measures being taken by government to ensure free
and fair elections".
Mnangagwa also briefed Faki on the peaceful political
transition that took place in the southern African country last year, the report said.
Faki later posted pictures of him with Mnangagwa
and another one with Mugabe and his wife. He wrote: "In #Harare for my first
visit following the peaceful transition of power. #Zimbabwe is indeed open for business! Met with President @edmnangagwa and it was an honour to also pay a visit to former
President Robert Mugabe. With thanks to foreign minister SB Moyo."
Details of Faki's meeting with
the Mugabes could not be ascertained.
While Grace has not been
seen in public since the ouster of her husband from power in November, Mugabe
himself was last seen when he visited a Singapore hospital during a trip to the
city-state for a medical check-up.
It was the first time the 93-year
old was seen in public since he was forced to resign after a military takeover
brought a sudden end to his authoritarian 37-year resign.
The nonagenarian was seen at the time leaving a lift in Gleneagles Hospital in downtown Singapore, wearing
a white shirt and black trousers, and accompanied by eight people.
He walked
quickly out of the building before he and his party were driven off in two
cars.
The latest
picture elicited interest on social media, with some Zimbabweans saying that
there was "something sad" about it (the picture).
