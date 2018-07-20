 

Picture of Zim president taking medication in front of his supporters goes viral

2018-07-20 10:18
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. (AP File)

A picture of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking medication in front of his Zanu-PF supporters at a rally has kept social media abuzz.

In the picture, Mnangagwa is seen taking tablets for an undisclosed medical condition at a rally in Mashonaland West.

See the picture below

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the 75-year-old leader has no ailment known to the public although unconfirmed reports have linked him to regular hospital visits.

Social media users were quick to air their views, with some saying that taking of tablets at the president's age was "normal and only those who have not taken medications would be alarmed". 

See tweets below

Reports last year said that Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa for medical treatment after he suffered poisoning at a rally that was organised in support of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Mnangagwa's supporters said at the time that he had been deliberately poisoned by ice-cream from Grace's dairy, a claim that infuriated the former first family.

South African doctors who performed a minor surgery on the then vice president reportedly said that they "detected traces of palladium poison which had partly damaged part of his liver".

According to NewsDay, sources close to Mnangagwa also said that the doctors discovered that Mnangagwa had consumed non-radioactive which required a systems flush. 

UN, AU call for transfer of power in DRC

16 minutes ago

