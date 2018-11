The Kgalema Motlanthe-led commission of inquiry into Zimbabwe's August 1 shootings has concluded its work, but rights groups have expressed concern over the lack of transparency on how it handled evidence.

According to NewsDay, the NGO Forum, a grouping of several human rights non-governmental organisations, expressed fears of tampering with evidence by the commission's secretariat and its silence on issues of safety and security of witnesses.

The NGO Forum director Blessing Gorejena said her organisation was worried that the commission has concluded its work without acknowledging the evidence they had presented before it.

The commission this week said that it had concluded its work and was collating and analysing the evidence presented to it over the past two months.

The spokesperson for the commission, John Masuku, said the commission had already started compiling its report, which it would present to President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of its 3 months deadline.

On August 1, armed soldiers were deployed in the capital, Harare, to suppress a protest against delays in announcing results of the country's first elections without former ruler Robert Mugabe.

Gunfire erupted and six people died, Associated Press reported.

President Mnangagwa then set up a commission of inquiry, headed by Motlanthe, to probe the killings.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER