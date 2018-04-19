Prophet kills congregant during baptism, says she 'appeared like a vampire' – report

A Zimbabwean prophet, 37, has appeared in court after he allegedly killed one of his congregates during a baptism session in Nyaure River in Domboshawa.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the incident happened last weekend when Pastor Masimba Chirayi mistook Wendy Thinnamay Masuka for a "vampire".

Chirayi told the Harare magistrate's court that he did not kill the deceased on purpose. He said that Masuka appeared like a dangerous creature.

"In my eyes she was like a vampire possessed by demons, she was violent and I thought she was going to kill people so I kept her submerged in water until I overpowered her," Chirayi was quoted as saying.

He was released on a $50 bail pending his next court appearance next month.

In 2016, six juveniles, including a 1-year-old, died after they were baptised in a river in the north of the country.

According to Daily News, the baptism, which was conducted by two self-styled prophets went "terribly wrong" and left villagers in Chikomba district in shock.

The children were found frothing from the mount, with police saying that the water may have been bitterly cold.

The two prophets were arrested and charged with culpable homicide.



