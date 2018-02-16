Ramaphosa says Tsvangirai will be remembered for his 'profound role in Zim politics'

Cape Town – President
Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to Zimbabwe, following the passing away
of veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
"On behalf of the government
and people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa has conveyed his heartfelt
condolences to the family of Mr Tsvangirai, the government and people of
Zimbabwe on this sad loss.
"He assured the Tsvangirai family and the people of Zimbabwe
of the solidarity and compassion of the people of South Africa," the
department of international relations and co-operation said in a statement.
Tsvangirai died on
Wednesday in South Africa after battling against cancer.
Tsvangirai,
who founded the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in 1999, was among the
most prominent critics of of former president Robert Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was
ousted from power in November.
Ramaphosa said that Tsvangirai would be remembered for his "profound role in the Zimbabwean politics and his prominence which saw him serve
as prime minister from 2009 to 2013 in the government of National Unity".
KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent
by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.