 

'Remove illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe,' Mnangagwa pleads with the West

2018-09-29 11:30
Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture: AFP)

Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly urged the west to lift sanctions against his country while the United States government continued to set stringent terms for their removal.  

According to Daily News, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, Mnangagwa described the ongoing sanctions against his country as "illegal".

Mnangagwa was a former Robert Mugabe enforcer, but he now styled himself as a reformer, saying his country looked forward to playing a role as a "responsible member of the family of nations".

Mnangagwa called for the immediate, unconditional removal of "continued illegal sanctions" as he badly needed foreign investment in Zimbabwe's long-collapsed economy, reported AP.

He himself remained a target of US sanctions for alleged rights abuses.

But while the now-ousted Mugabe could be counted on every year for an acid blast at the US and others over perceived meddling, Mnangagwa stuck to the earnest language of "peace, unity and tolerance" as he insisted Zimbabwe was "open for business".

Technical assistance

Mnangagwa this week irked the country’s opposition when he disclosed that he had offered US President Donald Trump a piece of land in the luxurious town of Victoria Falls.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader, Nelson Chamisa, criticised  the land offer, describing it as Mnangagwa's desperate attempt to buy "legitimacy" after winning a disputed election on July 30, said a New Zimbabwe.com report.

Meanwhile, according to another New Zimbabwe.com report, US ambassador Brian Nichols said his country was only going to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe once there was an improvement on human rights and the full implementation of the 2013 charter.

Nichols also said that his country was prepared to offer technical assistance to the country in the realignment of 27 laws to the 2013 constitution.

President Trump reportedly recently signed into law the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Amendment Act (Zidera) of 2018 (S 2779) following a disputed vote. 

A NewsDay, report said that the new law, which amended the Zidera of 2001, would effectively extend US sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe in 2000, as they accused ex-president Robert Mugabe of trampling on human rights, rigging elections and repression of press freedom - accusations that the nonagenarian denied. 

The sanctions led to devastating economic challenges, with the country reportedly now sitting with about 85% unemployment.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  donald trump  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Libya seeks UN 'security' support

2018-09-29 11:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 28 2018-09-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 