 

REVEALED: Joice Mujuru 'may form party with ex-enemy Grace Mugabe to challenge Mnangagwa'

2018-02-04 15:39
Grace Mugabe (File: AP)

Grace Mugabe (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - In an astonishing turn of events, reports from Zimbabwe say allies of former first lady Grace Mugabe could join ranks with ex-vice president Joice Mujuru to mount a challenge to new president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mujuru was sacked by Mugabe four years ago at the instigation of Grace Mugabe, who accused her of plotting to topple her husband from power.

Mugabe ‘betrayed’

But this week Mujuru, who now leads the National People’s Party (NPP) visited the former president who offered his apology and said he’d been misled about her. Mugabe, who was forced to step down to allow Mnangagwa to take power after a military takeover in November, is said to be feeling "betrayed" and "abandoned", according to the Zimbabwe Independent

Now the state-run Sunday Mail, which is loyal to Mnangagwa’s government, claims that the former president has “given his blessing to the creation of an opposition political party that will bring together G40 and the NPP”. G40 is the faction of the ruling party that backed Grace to take over from Mugabe. It was thwarted by Mnangagwa’s Lacoste faction during the takeover – but some of its exiled members appear to be clinging on to the idea of a comeback.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

“The initial plan was to have Grace lead the party, but then the name Joice Mujuru came up as a compromise because Grace’s political activities are still fresh in the minds of the nation,” an unnamed intelligence source told the Sunday Mail.

Grace “loves the idea”

Another source told the paper: “Mujuru is just a pawn in this game which is tailored to upstage President Mnangagwa’s administration.” 

The private Daily News said that Grace “loves the idea” of joining forces with Mujuru.

Paddington Japajapa, the NPP’s deputy national organising secretary told the paper that Mugabe had pledged support for Mujuru in the presidential elections expected around July. “G40 members are coming on board; former first lady Grace Mugabe loves the idea,” he said. The official did not however confirm that a new party would be formed. 

Mujuru and her supporters came under attack in a suburb of Harare on Thursday. Reports say that several people were stoned. Though Mujuru claims that supporters of the ruling party and Mnangagwa staged the attacks, that’s not been proven. There are separate claims – unverified – that Mujuru’s bodyguards may have prompted the attacked by heavy handling of crowds.

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bodies of 16 migrants recovered off Morocco coast

2018-02-04 15:39

Inside News24

 
/News
Zuma staying in office is best for 2019 opposition, but not SA - opposition parties
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday 3 February 2018-02-03 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 