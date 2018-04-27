'Rise up against old leaders... enough is enough,' Zim musician tells youths

Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo has reportedly urged young people to make a stand against the country's current crop of leaders whom he described as "old and unable to bring about any fundamental change".

According to Daily News, Mapfumo criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, saying the removal of Robert Mugabe had only ushered in "cosmetic changes".

The legendary outspoken musician also said that the country's future was looking bleak without young people playing a leading role in its affairs.

He cautioned Mnangagwa, saying that Zimbabweans were looking for a leader who was not a thief and someone who would stand with them.

"These guys are now old and I urge you youngsters to rise and stand up. This is your future, this is your country and do not let them destroy it because you will not have a country. Just unite as a people and rebuild the economy of the country, stand up and say enough is enough," Mapfumo reportedly said.

The long time musician said that he was disturbed by the poverty levels in the country.

Mapfumo returned home last Wednesday after a decade in self-imposed exile in the United States.

He was expected to perform at Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday, April 28.



The southern African nation’s music legend was expected to perform alongside another legend, Oliver Mtukudzi.