 

'Rise up against old leaders... enough is enough,' Zim musician tells youths

2018-04-27 14:30
Thomas Mapfumo (File: AP)

Thomas Mapfumo (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean musician Thomas Mapfumo has reportedly urged young people to make a stand against the country's current crop of leaders whom he described as "old and unable to bring about any fundamental change".

According to Daily News, Mapfumo criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, saying the removal of Robert Mugabe had only ushered in "cosmetic changes".

The legendary outspoken musician also said that the country's future was looking bleak without young people playing a leading role in its affairs.

He cautioned Mnangagwa, saying that Zimbabweans were looking for a leader who was not a thief and someone who would stand with them.

"These guys are now old and I urge you youngsters to rise and stand up. This is your future, this is your country and do not let them destroy it because you will not have a country. Just unite as a people and rebuild the economy of the country, stand up and say enough is enough," Mapfumo reportedly said.

The long time musician said that he was disturbed by the poverty levels in the country. 

Mapfumo returned home last Wednesday after a decade in self-imposed exile in the United States.

He was expected to perform at Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday, April 28.

The southern African nation’s music legend was expected to perform alongside another legend, Oliver Mtukudzi.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Read more on:    thomas mapfumo  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UN discovers five likely 'mass graves' in DRC

2018-04-27 14:30

Inside News24

 
/News
Metro cop caught on camera in vicious fist fight
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 11:27 AM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 08:53 AM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, April 25 2018-04-25 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 