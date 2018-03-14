 

Robbers raid new Mugabe mansion: report

2018-03-14 11:51
Bona Mugabe (File: AFP)

Bona Mugabe (File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three men have appeared in a Harare court for overpowering an armed policeman and stealing materials worth nearly $5 000 from the building site of Bona Mugabe’s mansion.

The three men pleaded guilty to armed robbery and were due to be sentenced on Wednesday, reports the state-run Herald.

Robson Kandenga, Peter Mangwiro and Brighton Chisiko used a hired truck to cart away 80 wooden boards after they disarmed the policeman guarding the site and tied up his hands and feet with wire, the paper said.

Massive excavation work

The trio sold the boards at various open-air markets around the capital. One of the stolen boards was recognised by a construction worker and helped police track down the robbers.

Bona Mugabe is Mugabe’s only daughter and the oldest of his three children with Grace Mugabe.

Massive excavation work has been done at the site of what promises to be an opulent new home in Umwinsidale, on the eastern outskirts of Harare, not far from Mugabe’s own Blue Roof mansion in Harare’s plush Borrowdale suburb.

Work on Bona Mugabe's house was briefly halted last year in the wake of the military takeover that forced her father to step down

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  bona mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mauritius president refuses to resign over financial scandal

2018-03-14 11:51

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Attackers use explosives on cash-in-transit vehicle, escape empty handed
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 2018-03-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 