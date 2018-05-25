 

SA firm to supply paper for Zim ballots: report

2018-05-25 06:08
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A South African firm will provide paper for the ballots in this year’s election in Zimbabwe, and the papers themselves will be printed inside the country, a newspaper said on Friday.

"The Zimbabwe Independent understands that South Africa-based Mondi Shanduka had been contracted to supply newsprint to be used for printing ballot papers," the paper said.

The printing of the more than five million voting papers remains a source of contention: the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had wanted the ballots printed outside the country under close observation by it and other political players.

Parties to observe printing

It also objected to a decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to purchase the ballot papers through a direct tender, rather than an open one. ZEC said this had been necessitated by time and security factors.

An unnamed ZEC official told the paper: "Traditionally the ballot papers have been printed locally and that should continue. The newsprint for this exercise will be acquired from South Africa and parties are going to be invited to observe the printing process of the ballot papers."

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

At least 7 dead in Benghazi attack: security source

25 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Drunk driver ploughs into row of cars at Volkswagen dealership in Joburg
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 