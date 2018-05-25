SA firm to supply paper for Zim ballots: report

A South African firm will provide paper for the ballots in
this year’s election in Zimbabwe, and the papers themselves will be printed
inside the country, a newspaper said on Friday.
"The Zimbabwe Independent understands that South
Africa-based Mondi Shanduka had been contracted to supply newsprint to be used
for printing ballot papers," the paper said.
The printing of the more than five million voting papers
remains a source of contention: the main opposition Movement for Democratic
Change (MDC) had wanted the ballots printed outside the country under close
observation by it and other political players.
Parties to observe printing
It also objected to a decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral
Commission (ZEC) to purchase the ballot papers through a direct tender, rather
than an open one. ZEC said this had been necessitated by time and security
factors.
An unnamed ZEC official told the paper: "Traditionally the
ballot papers have been printed locally and that should continue. The newsprint
for this exercise will be acquired from South Africa and parties are going to
be invited to observe the printing process of the ballot papers."