 

Seven Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe court over rhino horn stash

2019-01-04 07:35
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Seven Chinese nationals appeared in a Zimbabwe court on Thursday after they were arrested last month with rhino horn pieces worth nearly a million dollars.

They are facing charges of breaching the country's wildlife laws.

Zeng Dengui, 35; Peicon Jang, 35; Chen Zhiangfu, 30; Qui Jinchang, 29; Yu Xian, 25; Yong Zhu, 25 and Liu Cheng, 23 were arrested two days before Christmas after police raided their home following a tip-off.

Police detectives found pieces of rhino horn stashed in a mattress, plastic bags and in boxes at a house in one of the town's suburbs.

The seven who are all unemployed, appeared in the dock wearing khaki prison garb at the court in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

Their trial which had been scheduled to start on Thursday was delayed to January 9 after prosecutors said they were not yet ready.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

Prosecutor Bheki Tshabalala said police indicated they want further charges of money laundering from the case and also mentioned of a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.

Under Zimbabwe's parks and wildlife laws it is illegal to keep, possess, sell or dispose of any protected animal's products or trophies.

The rhino horn pieces weighed 20.98kg and were valued at $938 700 according to the prosecution.

Rhino horns are highly coveted in some Asian countries such as China and Vietnam, where they have fetched up to $60 000 per kilogramme, for their supposed medicinal qualities.

The demand has fuelled a boom in poaching and trafficking in Africa, especially in Zimbabwe's neighbour, South Africa.

South Africa, which is home to about 80 percent of the world rhino population, has lost more than 7 100 animals over the past decade.

In 2016, wildlife authorities in Zimbabwe said that they had begun dehorning the country's 700 adult rhinos to curb rampant poaching.

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  conservation  |  animals  |  rhino poaching
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US demands DRC release 'accurate' election results

2019-01-04 07:35

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Congestion at toll gate as holidayers head home
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:25 PM
Road name: International Cricket

Kommetjie 14:17 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

QA Technical Tester

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Hi-Tech Recruitment - Johannesburg

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 