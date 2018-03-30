 

Soldiers demand 'free sex', threaten prostitutes as reward for ousting Robert Mugabe, study shows

2018-03-30 14:01
File: AFP

Zimbabwean soldiers are reportedly demanding free sex from sex workers saying this was to show appreciation for their role in ousting former president Robert Mugabe, says a report.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, in a study, titled "Knowledge, attitudes and practices of police officers towards key populations in Zimbabwe" by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and an HIV and Aids advocacy group, the National Aids Council, the soldiers were allegedly terrorising the sex workers across the southern African country, some even at gun point.

"Soldiers have become a menace in various areas as they demand free sex especially in the wake of the recent Operation Restore Legacy. They claim to have brought freedom to the country and as such should be rewarded.

"They were accused of not paying for the sex while using their guns to intimidate the sex workers. For fear of the guns, the sex workers end up giving in..," the study reportedly has said.

The report has also revealed that police officers were also violating the sex workers during their patrols as they too were demanding free sex, thereby increasing chances of contracting the HIV and Aids virus.

This comes just weeks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government was reportedly planning to build houses for soldiers in a bid to ensure their loyalty in the face of poor pay and working conditions.

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, some unranked soldiers have written to their commanders demanding a "share of the spoils" after last November's military operation that ousted Mugabe as president.

He had been in power for 37 years.

The new government plans to partner with a local building society to build at least 20 000 low-income housing units for the troops, a source was quoted as saying.

Mnangagwa reportedly rewarded key commanders when he promoted them into government. Among them, Defence Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga became vice president, while Air Force Commander Perrance Shiri became agriculture minister.

