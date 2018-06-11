 

'Stay out of politics,' Zimbabwe army told ahead of crucial elections

2018-06-11 10:01

Luthando Vikilahle

Zimbabwe Army ( Picture: AP)

Zimbabwe Army ( Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Institute for Security Studies (ISS) has questioned the Zimbabwe National Army's ability to explicitly stay clear of the southern African country's forthcoming election -  regardless of its outcome.

In an interview with News24, Senior researcher at ISS, Derek Matyszak said that there was need for the Zimbabwean military to stay clear of politics if the country was to hold a credible election. 

"It is important that the military publicly announces its pledge to stay clear of politics regardless of the election results. They have often been meddling in politics in the past and have just recently done that when they stepped in last year," said Matyszak.

The Zimbabwean army played an important role in getting President Emmerson Mnangagwa into power last year, as they launched a brief take over from then president Robert Mugabe.

The military temporarily took control of the country on November 15 when internal feuding escalated in the ruling Zanu-PF party over then president Mugabe's succession.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

The takeover, which the army said was targeting Mugabe's corrupt allies came days after the 94-year-old leader had fired then deputy Mnangagwa who had strong military ties and was widely tipped as the likely successor.

Mugabe's wife Grace had indicated interest in succeeding her husband.

The army's intervention was followed by mass street protests against Mugabe and a motion to impeach the veteran ruler who resigned in a letter to parliament as proceedings to recall him began.

"The military's involvement in politics is a worrisome issue because they have been meddling with the country’s politics for the past decades. In 2008 they made it clear that they were not going to back any leader without any liberation credentials. And they have also made it clear in the past seven months that they are the final arbiters in the country's politics. So their announcement to stay clear of the election will be important," said Matyszak.

Matyszak said that at this stage it was really tough to say whether the military would pledge their support to an opposition party led government.

Threat that hangs on the electorate

He said although Mnangagwa may guarantee a free and fair vote, it remained unclear how much influence he had within the military regarding an unforeseen elections outcome.

In recent months, opposition parties claimed that at least 5 000 soldiers had been deployed to rural areas ahead of elections in July.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party as well as the recently formed National Patriotic Front (NPF) claimed that Mnangagwa had deployed the soldier throughout the country's rural areas "in a sinister move to scare villagers into voting for the ruling Zanu-PF party".

Both parties said this as they demanded the demilitarisation of the villages.

"Mnangagwa is confident of winning the election now, but should he not win these polls, it is really tough to know whether the army will accept those results. So the threat that really hangs on the electorate is whether there will would be respected in the coming elections," said Matyszak. 

Read more on:    mdc alliance  |  iss  |  zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt's inflation spikes in May ahead of likely price hikes

2018-06-11 10:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Amputee runner's inspiring Comrades finish
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 11:16 AM
Road name: N2

Edgemead 11:09 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 9 2018-06-09 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 