Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly warned citizens against abusing freedoms that he claims were ushered in by his rise to power a year ago.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa implored citizens to "entrench constitutionalism and promote democratic values".

Mnangagwa was speaking at a Presidential Graduation Parade at Morris Depot on the first anniversary of Operation Restore Legacy that saw him replace Robert Mugabe, said the report.

"The advent of the new dispensation and the Second Republic saw the expansion of democratic space in our country, as enshrined in our Constitution. This culminated in the holding of peaceful, free, fair and credible harmonised general elections.

"However, it is regrettable that some retrogressive, unpatriotic and selfish individuals are bent on abusing the democracy we now enjoy," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

A NewsDay report said this week that Mnangagwa was being haunted by the country’s main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, who accused him of stealing the July 30 election.

The Movement for Democratic Change leader and his party have insisted on calling Mnangagwa's government an illegal military junta.

