 

'Stop dreaming... your call for transitional govt is not feasible,' Zanu-PF tells MDC's Chamisa

2018-10-26 06:05
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party has reportedly dismissed opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa's call for a transitional government, saying it was unconstitutional.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana said Chamisa's proposal was "not feasible as it is unconstitutional".

Chamisa on Tuesday called for the creation of a "national transitional authority" to deal with a worsening economic crisis amid shortages of basic commodities such as drugs and fuel.

Chamisa, who narrowly lost July's election, accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of excessive borrowing and lacking ideas to solve Zimbabwe's biggest crisis in a decade, Associated Press reported.

When asked what a "national transitional authority" would entail, Chamisa said it should be a "bottom-up" approach to involve citizens, churches and other stakeholders and that discussions would determine the nature of the government.

'Stop dreaming'

He said the ruling party and opposition had discussed the arrangement after former leader Robert Mugabe was forced out in November but "they reneged on that promise and chose the path of elections instead of a transitional authority", the report said.

But Mangwana rubbished Chamisa's utterances, saying that there was no room for a transitional Government at the Zanu-PF led government.

"Zimbabwe does not need a transitional government. Transiting to where? This country is governed through the Constitution which was adopted by more than 90% of Zimbabweans in 2013 and the same Constitution says a country can only have a so-called transitional government if there is no government," he said.

"Zimbabwe has a government and is led by President Emerson Mnangagwa who was elected by people in terms of the Constitution and endorsed by the Constitutional Court. We cannot have a transitional government in an independent sovereign authority."

Mangwana said that Chamisa should stop dreaming and wait for the next five years to contest the elections.

In August Mangwana told the media that Zanu-PF was "not interested in any coalition talks" with the MDC Alliance as it had "total control of Parliament" and "President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy is not under any threat".

According to The Standard newspaper, Mangwana, said there was no need for Zanu-PF to negotiate with Chamisa for any role in government because the ruling party had a clear mandate.

"We do not need to talk to them because we have the mandate to rule from the people of Zimbabwe. They can go to hang. People elected Mnangagwa as president. He is the father of the nation, and he wants his children to live in peace. The president did not offer the MDC Alliance a coalition government," Mangwana was quoted as saying at the time.

Read more on:    mdc  |  zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  nelson chamisa  |  paul mangwana  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

