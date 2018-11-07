Teachers in Zim threaten to down tools over 'deteriorating working conditions' - report

A Zimbabwean teachers union has reportedly declared a nationwide strike over deteriorating working conditions.

According to Daily News, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said its members were "fed up with a government they see as unresponsive to their concerns".

PTUZ general secretary Raymond Majongwe said the teachers were set to down tools on Friday.

"We call upon on our members to fully support our initiative which will be our way of sending an unequivocal message to the employer that we are fed up, hence we can’t continue like this because we have tried negotiations but government is insensitive," Majongwe was quoted as saying.

The teachers were expected to gather at the Africa Unity square and march to Psmas offices then to the employers offices at the new government complex and Mukwati building to hand over their petition.

Teachers, who made up the majority of government workers in the southern African nation, last month demanded to be paid in US dollars following widespread shortages of basic commodities.

Other government workers who included doctors had also made similar demands after the worsening economic condition that had led to shortages of basic commodities such as drugs and fuel in recent months.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, public hospital doctors also issued a petition to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo last month, demanding to be paid in the diminishing US dollars.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said that their demands were not new but their situation had been worsened by the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

The doctors association said its members were last month paid in RTGS and were unable to access basic commodities, or even travel to work.

