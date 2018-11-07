 

Teachers in Zim threaten to down tools over 'deteriorating working conditions' - report

2018-11-07 08:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwean teachers union has reportedly declared a nationwide strike over deteriorating working conditions.

According to Daily News, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) said its members were "fed up with a government they see as unresponsive to their concerns".

PTUZ general secretary Raymond Majongwe said the teachers were set to down tools on Friday.

"We call upon on our members to fully support our initiative which will be our way of sending an unequivocal message to the employer that we are fed up, hence we can’t continue like this because we have tried negotiations but government is insensitive," Majongwe was quoted as saying.

The teachers were expected to gather at the Africa Unity square and march to Psmas offices then to the employers offices at the new government complex and Mukwati building to hand over their petition.

Teachers, who made up the majority of government workers in the southern African nation, last month demanded to be paid in US dollars following widespread shortages of basic commodities.

Other government workers who included doctors had also made similar demands after the worsening economic condition that had led to shortages of basic commodities such as drugs and fuel in recent months.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, public hospital doctors also issued a petition to Health Minister Obadiah Moyo last month, demanding to be paid in the diminishing US dollars.

The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association said that their demands were not new but their situation had been worsened by the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

The doctors association said its members were last month paid in RTGS and were unable to access basic commodities, or even travel to work.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Top Africa stories: Mugabe's absence noticed at his rural home, Mohamed Salah statue

40 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Trail runner encounters caracal on Table Mountain
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 2018-11-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 