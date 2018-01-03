 

'There is no change in Zim,' says former VP Mujuru

2018-01-03 10:30
Joice Mujuru (File: AP)

Harare – Zimbabwe's former deputy president Joice Mujuru has reportedly said there has been no change in the country, despite the exit of former president Robert Mugabe in November.

The intervention, which the army said was targeting Mugabe's corrupt allies, came days after the 93-year-old leader had fired then deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had strong military ties and was widely tipped as Mugabe's likely successor.

Mugabe's wife Grace had reportedly indicated an interest in succeeding her husband.

The army's intervention was followed by mass street protests against Mugabe and a motion to impeach the veteran ruler, who then resigned in a letter to Parliament as proceedings to recall him began.

Zanu-PF then appointed Mnangagwa as Mugabe's replacement, leading to his inauguration as the country's president on November 24.

But, according to New Zimbabwe.com, the National People Party (NPP) and People’s Rainbow Coalition say that for real change to be realised, the whole system which had sustained Mugabe’s rule has to be changed.

Mujuru was quoted as saying that her party's campaign, which had called for Mugabe to go, was still relevant.

Mujuru said: "The whole regime and its system, they must go, nothing has changed politically, economically and even on dealing with issues of corruption."


Read more on:    joice mujuru  |  robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

