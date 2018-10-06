 

Tortured Zimbabwe activist awarded $150 000 damages

2018-10-06 07:16
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Zimbabwe court has ordered the government to pay $150,000 in damages to a rights activist who was abducted and tortured a decade ago over accusations of plotting to overthrow then president Robert Mugabe, a rights group said Friday.

Jestina Mukoko, the director of the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), sought damages after she was abducted, beaten, tortured and held in solitary confinement for weeks by state agents after elections in 2008.

"The High Court ordered that the total payment of $150 000 must be made on or before 31 October 2018," the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said in a statement.

The ZLHR said the $100 000 will be paid to Jestina while $50 000 will be paid towards her legal costs.

Mukoko and two ZPP employees, Broderick Takawira and Pascal Gonzo, were abducted in 2008 by unidentified people over allegations of trying to topple Mugabe's government.

The three were held for weeks before being handed over to police and charged.

One of the charges included recruiting people to undergo military training in neighbouring Botswana.

The charges were later dropped.

Mukoko who has penned a book about her experience later sued government.

In a statement after the ruling by the high court Mukoko welcomed the judgement and vowed to continue with her human rights work.

"My resort to litigation and the subsequent victory in court sends a strong signal that state sponsored crimes cannot go unpunished," Mukoko said.

"It is also an encouragement to human rights defenders that the dangers of their work will not be in vain."

Zimbabwe's "father of independence" Robert Mugabe was forced out in November 2017 after ruling with an iron fist for 37 years.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Six killed in rebel attack on DRC military post: army

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Quick-thinking couple saves sleeping man in burning Durban beachfront building
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 5 2018-10-05 21:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 