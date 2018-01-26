Tsvangirai 'stopped from seeking further treatment in Germany', as his health 'deteriorates' – reports

Harare – Zimbabwean
Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai is reportedly battling
for his life in South Africa where he is receiving medical attention.
Tsvangirai,
a former prime minister, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with
colon cancer and had begun chemotherapy.
He hoped to lead a united opposition
into 2018's general elections.
Reports on
Friday said Tsvangirai's situation had gone dire, with NewsDay saying that
his doctors had indicated he had "three months to live".
The report quoted
sources as saying that although Tsvangirai was "alive and responding to
treatment, his health continued to deteriorate".
His medical
team had since summoned his close relatives to South Africa "to update them on
his latest condition", the report said.
Meanwhile, another
Zimbabwe online publication, NewZimbabwe.com, said that Tsvangirai's doctors had
stopped him from flying to Germany for further treatment, as they feared the long flight to the European country "was
not safe for his deteriorating condition".
Tsvangirai recently hinted
that he would retire from politics.
He won the
most votes in the first-round of the 2008 presidential elections, but poll
officials said it was not enough to avoid a run-off against Mugabe.
As Zanu-PF ruling party loyalists
unleashed a wave of violence, Tsvangirai pulled out of the race and became
prime minister in a power-sharing government in which he was widely seen as
being outmanoeuvered by then president of the country, Robert Mugabe.