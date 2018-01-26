 

Tsvangirai 'stopped from seeking further treatment in Germany', as his health 'deteriorates' – reports

2018-01-26 12:44
Morgan Tsvangirai. (File, AFP)

Morgan Tsvangirai. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – Zimbabwean Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai is reportedly battling for his life in South Africa where he is receiving medical attention.

Tsvangirai, a former prime minister, announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and had begun chemotherapy.

He hoped to lead a united opposition into 2018's general elections.

Reports on Friday said Tsvangirai's situation had gone dire, with NewsDay saying that his doctors had indicated he had "three months to live".

The report quoted sources as saying that although Tsvangirai was "alive and responding to treatment, his health continued to deteriorate".

His medical team had since summoned his close relatives to South Africa "to update them on his latest condition", the report said.

Meanwhile, another Zimbabwe online publication, NewZimbabwe.com, said that Tsvangirai's doctors had stopped him from flying to Germany for further treatment, as they feared the long flight to the European country "was not safe for his deteriorating condition".  

Tsvangirai recently hinted that he would retire from politics.

He won the most votes in the first-round of the 2008 presidential elections, but poll officials said it was not enough to avoid a run-off against Mugabe.

As Zanu-PF ruling party loyalists unleashed a wave of violence, Tsvangirai pulled out of the race and became prime minister in a power-sharing government in which he was widely seen as being outmanoeuvered by then president of the country, Robert Mugabe.

Read more on:    mdc  |  morgan tsvangirai  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

13 traders dead after truck hits explosive device in Mali

2018-01-26 12:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Capetonians share their feelings about Day Zero
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, January 24 2018-01-24 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTO TRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 