 

Two women drown after hippo attack causes their fishing boat to capsize - report

2018-07-19 12:46
Two Zimbabwean women reportedly drowned in the Zambezi River after a hippo attack caused their fishing boat to capsize.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, Gladys Munkombwe, 43, and Mufutuli Mudenda, 23, drowned on June 12 at a spot that is about 13m deep. 

Local Chief Saba reportedly said that a villager "heard the loud noise during the attack and called out to another fisherman, who was close to his spot. Together they rushed to the scene and tried to search for the victims".

Saba said that the villagers were only able to retrieve the body of Munkombwe and had to call for assistance from the Bulawayo Sub Aqua unit, which helped retrieve the body of Mudenda the following day.

Group of tourists

Attacks by hippos often take place in Zimbabwe.

The Guardian reported in 2013 that a man was swallowed whole by a hippopotamus - and lived to tell the tale. 

The attack, which took place - again on the Zambezi River - had happened 17 years ago, but Paul Templer recounted the tale to The Guardian in 2013.

Templer had been with a group of tourists and apprentice tour guides just a half mile from Victoria Falls when the 1 814kg hippo attacked the kayakers.

