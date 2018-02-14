 

US 'extends sanctions against Zim', says new govt is a 'product of a military coup' - report

2018-02-14 10:00
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Markus Schreiber, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - The United States has reportedly added more Zimbabweans to its sanctions list, with the possibility of a review after elections in July. 

According to NewsDay, highly placed government sources said that the US sent a diplomatic note to Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo two weeks ago saying that although it recognised the authorities in Harare, it would extend sanctions.  

The report said that the sanctions were believed to include ministers who were sworn in recently to join President Emmerson Mnangagwa's cabinet. 

The US also made it clear that Mnangagwa's administration was a "product of a military coup". 

"The US is very clear that Mnangagwa came to power through a coup although the authorities in Harare have done everything in their power to avoid this word (coup). It was also indicated that the general elections expected in July will be the benchmark on which the sanctions will be reviewed," a source was quoted as saying.  

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions against Zimbabwe in 2000, after they accused ex-president Robert Mugabe of trampling on human rights, rigging elections and repression of press freedom - accusations that the nonagenarian denied. 

The sanctions led to devastating economic challenges, with the country reportedly now sitting with about 85% unemployment.

The latest development came a few days after reports said that Britain and the European Union were divided over "the funding and support" to be given to Zimbabwe.  

The privately owned Zimbabwe Independent newspaper said that while the British government was on an "aggressive drive" to bail out its former colony as "quickly as possible", the EU had adopted a "wait and see" approach.

The EU wanted Mnangagwa’s government to match its positive messages with action, particularly on the implementation of critical political and economic reforms before committing significant funding to the cash-strapped government.

Mnangagwa himself has pledged a free and fair election

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

200 000 displaced by ethnic clashes in DRC: humanitarian source

2018-02-14 10:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: President Zuma addresses nation on ANC recall
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, February 13 2018-02-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 