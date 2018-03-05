 

US sanctions blow for Mnangagwa... Trump says Harare 'still a threat' – reports

2018-03-05 12:01
US President Donald Trump . (File: AP)

US President Donald Trump . (File: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – US President Donald Trump has reportedly "extended sanctions against Zimbabwe for another year", saying that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration "remained a threat to Washington's foreign policy".  

According to Voice of America (VOA), the extension was made in a notice signed by Trump on Friday. The notice stressed that the situation in Zimbabwe had not yet transformed following the removal of former president Robert Mugabe from power.

President Mnangagwa, some army generals and others, who participated in the unseating of Mugabe last year, were under targeted sanctions for alleged human rights abuses and election rigging, VOA said.  

"...Concrete actions must follow President Mnangagwa's stated intentions to carry out political and economic reforms. The actions and policies of certain members of the government of Zimbabwe and other persons, however, continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States," read part of the notice.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

This came as Mnangagwa was making concerted efforts to consolidate international acceptance of his government, said a New Zimbabwe.com report.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa was in London and Paris last week, while Mnangagwa was in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as part of his regional diplomatic offensive. 

Chinamasa was in London, leading a Zimbabwean delegation for engagement under Mnangagwa's new theme: "Zimbabwe is open for business."

Britain's foreign affairs minister, Boris Johnson, who met with Chinamasa, expressed optimism over Zimbabwe's political future but urged Mnangagwa's government to deliver "a free and fair election".

Writing on his Twitter page this week, Johnson said that he was delighted to welcome Zimbabwe's finance minister Patrick Chinamasa in London.

But following Johnson's tweet, opposition leader David Coltart challenged the UK minister to also listen to the voices of the people on the ground, according to a Daily News report. 

Coltart said that the condition for a fair vote were not yet met and the country's constitution was "flagrantly violated".

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  donald trump  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  uk  |  zimbabwe  |  paris  |  us  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Why there may be a silver lining to Ali Bongo's power grab in Gabon

2018-03-05 10:30

Inside News24

 
/News
'My trust in this brand is completely broken' - Enterprise consumer
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 