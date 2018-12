What To Read Next

A US tourist has been injured by a hippo while canoeing above the Victoria Falls, a newspaper reported.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christine Yaldor was canoeing with her husband on Saturday morning when the attacked occurred, said the state-run Sunday News.

"They came too close to the hippo and it panicked and attacked their boat," an unnamed eyewitness told the paper.

State wildlife authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the attack and said that Yaldor had sustained injuries to her right leg.

Airlifted to South Africa

On Sunday evening, he tweeted that the woman had been airlifted to South Africa for further treatment.

"Tourists are encouraged to stay away from wild animals," he added.

This was the second report of an attack by wildlife on a canoe carrying tourists at the Victoria Falls in recent months.

In April, Bulawayo woman Zanele Ndlovu lost her arm in a crocodile attack just five days before her wedding, the Washington Post reported.

In July, two woman from a village in northern Binga drowned in the Zambezi River after a hippo capsized their canoe while they were out fishing, according to a report in the state-run Chronicle.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.