 

Vladimir Putin hails Mugabe's role in Zimbabwe's independence as 'great contribution'

2019-09-06 12:23
PICS | Robert Mugabe has died at 95

Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe has died.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed Robert Mugabe's "great personal contribution" to Zimbabwe's independence.

"Many important dates in Zimbabwe's modern history are tied to the name of Robert Mugabe. He made a great personal contribution to the battle for your country's independence, to the building of Zimbabwean state institutions," Putin said.

He also was a proponent of "friendly relations" with Russia, Putin added.

Zimbabwe was one of the few countries that supported Moscow over its annexation of Crimea, voting against a United Nations resolution affirming the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

