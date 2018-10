War veterans besieged Zimbabwe's ruling party headquarters at the weekend, demanding the sacking of top officials recently given full-time posts there after they were retired from cabinet, a newspaper said.

The war veterans on Saturday tried to confiscate keys to the offices of some of the officials, reports the private Daily News.

The war veterans accused the officials, including former home affairs minister, Obert Mpofu, former health minister David Parirenyatwa and former defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi of trying to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa "and engaging in corrupt activities".

Some were accused of harbouring loyalties to former president Robert Mugabe.

"Our people are suffering; there is no fuel, prices of basic goods are going up every day while these people are here seated and doing nothing. All they do is plot against the president to advance their agenda," war veteran official, Efanos Mudzimunyi told the paper.

Genuine war veterans?

"We want them out as soon as possible," he said.

War veterans' spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, on Saturday claimed he was "unaware" of the protest. And party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo suggested to the Daily News that these weren't war veterans.

But earlier this month war veterans from all 10 provinces petitioned the party's national chairperson to get rid of ex-cabinet ministers assigned to Zanu-PF headquarters, according to the private Standard newspaper.

War veterans were key backers of last November's military operation that ousted Mugabe.

The ex-president and his wife Grace last month said they now backed Mnangagwa, according to the state-run Herald newspaper.