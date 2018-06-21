WATCH: 14 hyenas kill Kudu bull in reception area of luxury Zim safari camp

Dramatic video footage and photos emerged on Thursday of the
bloody remains of a hyena kill – right in the foyer of a luxury Zimbabwe safari
camp.
“In the early hours of the morning, we were woken up to find
that 14 hyenas had pulled down an adult Kudu Bull... in our main (reception)
area!” Kavinga Safari Camp said on its Facebook page.
“It’s going to take quite a few buckets and mops to clean up
this mess!”
Photos posted by the camp show the kudu bull, his majestic
spiralling horns still intact, lying dead in a large pool of blood in the
middle of what was an immaculately polished floor now covered with the bloody
paw prints of the kudu’s killers.
Watch the video below
The camp owners are calling it their “CSI moment” after the
popular US TV crime series.
Video footage shows the moment staff members at Kavinga,
armed with rifles and carrying flashlights, first approach the darkened
reception area early on Thursday morning to investigate and express amazement at
what they find.
“The guests don't have to walk far for a wildlife experience
today!” the camp quipped on Facebook.
‘Talk about a mess’
Readers posted their comments under the photos.
“Oh my goodness!! Talk about a mess – that must have been
one hell of a commotion,” wrote Lynne Steyn Wilde.
Wrote Debbie Dave Prioleau: “That truly is something! Good
luck with the mopping up process.”
Kavinga Safari Camp is located in Mana Pools, one of
Zimbabwe’s most popular national parks along the Zambezi River. The area is
rich in big game, including buffaloes, lions and elephants.