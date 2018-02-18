 

WATCH: Amid party struggles, Tsvangirai's mom threatens suicide

2018-02-18 16:08
Morgan Tsvangirai. (File, AFP)

Morgan Tsvangirai. (File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare - The mother of the late Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai has threatened to commit suicide if the lawyer who says he's taken over from her son attends the funeral, local press reports say.

Watch the video below

Power struggles within the Movement for Democratic Change are intensifying following founder Tsvangirai's death on Wednesday in South Africa after a two year struggle with colon cancer. He was 65.

Nelson Chamisa, 40, said on Thursday that he was now the acting MDC president - but Tsvangirai's mother appears not to agree. Both the private Standard newspaper and the state-controlled Sunday Mail say Mrs Tsvangirai on Saturday evening threatened to commit suicide if Chamisa played any role in proceedings. Tsvangirai's body was flown in from South Africa on Saturday afternoon.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook. 

Tsvangirai is to be buried in his rural home of Buhera in eastern Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

It's not clear how proceedings will play out given the messy squabbles within the party, which was founded by the former trade unionist in 1999. Tsvangirai's family is rumoured to favour Elias Mudzuri, one of the MDC's vice presidents, as a successor to her son.

'I will give you Chamisa'

But Welshman Ncube, who broke away from the main MDC in 2005 to form his own party, maintains that Tsvangirai told him last month that he wanted Chamisa to take over, the Standard reports.

"He asked that we continue with the MDC alliance [a grouping of opposition parties]," Ncube quoted Tsvangirai as saying. "He then said, I will give you Chamisa to lead the whole process."

On Sunday President Emmerson Mnangagwa went to Tsvangirai's Harare home to pay his condolences.

Read more on:    mdc  |  nelson chamisa  |  morgna tsvangirai  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Zimbabwe's Morgan Tsvangirai: Heroic herald of an epoch foretold

2018-02-18 12:31

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Gordons Bay 14:30 PM
Road name: N2

Brackenfell 08:26 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, February 17 2018-02-17 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 