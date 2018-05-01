WATCH: British businessman appeals from hospital bed for justice over million-pound Zim loss

A British businessman has appealed to President Emmerson
Mnangagwa for justice over the loss of his million-pound business investment in
Harare nearly a decade ago.
Paul Westwood claims Temba Mliswa, an independent MP,
forcibly took over his company Noshio Motors and Benbar in 2009 under the guise
of the indigenisation act, which required large white and foreign-owned firms
to cede majority shares to blacks. At the time Mliswa was a Zanu-PF MP and
ruling party official.
In a video posted to YouTube on Sunday, Westwood speaks from
his hospital bed in Scotland where he says he is being treated for cancer
brought on by the stress of his battle with Mliswa.
"What happened to me was wrong and I’d like the world to
know that eight years and counting I’m still waiting for justice," Westwood
says.
Mliswa has not commented on the latest allegations. The MP
was acquitted of wrongdoing in 2011. During the trial he accused Westwood of
being a drug addict who was not mentally fit to give evidence, a
NewsDay report said.
Mliswa has gained prominence recently as chairperson of a
parliamentary committee probing the loss of state diamond revenue at mines in
the east of the country.
Westwood alleges in his video that Mliswa bribed court
officials to escape justice in 2011 and enjoyed protection from his uncle
Didymus Mutasa, at the time a minister in then president Robert Mugabe’s
cabinet.
"I humbly appeal to the new president, His Excellency
President Mnangagwa: my case was never dealt with fairly," Westwood adds.
'Never again'
"This is my plea: please, let’s show the world; let’s prove
to other investors – Zimbabwe is open for business and this will never, ever
happen again," he adds.
In his first few months in power, Mnangagwa has watered down
strict indigenisation laws that will now only apply to firms mining diamonds
and platinum. He has vowed to stamp out corruption and urged overseas companies
to invest in Zimbabwe.
