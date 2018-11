What To Read Next

Zimbabwean controversial prophet Walter Magaya reportedly appeared in court on Friday after he claimed that he had discovered the cure for HIV and Aids.

The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance ministry founder faced charges of contravening section 40 (1) of the medicines and allied substance act, which criminalised the distribution and misleading advertisement of medicine, reported the state-owned Herald newspaper.

Magaya appeared briefly before the Harare magistrates court before he was released on $300 bail, the report said.

Among his bail conditions, the charismatic preacher was ordered to surrender title deeds to his Waterfalls Hotel and to report once a fortnight at Waterfalls police station, reported New Zimbabwe.com.

He was expected back in court on November 29.

Magaya's supporters waited for him outside the court and as he exited, he briefly laid hands on them, as they mobbed him, pleading to be blessed, the report said.

Watch the video below posted on YouTube by 263Chat



