WATCH: Grace Mugabe ally arrives back in Harare after 6-month exile

A political ally of former first lady Grace Mugabe has landed back in Harare six months after he fled into exile in South Africa.

A short video clip shared on social media on Tuesday showed Saviour Kasukuwere dressed in a blue suit and wearing a leather cap outside the arrivals section of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Watch video below



"Very good, I'm very happy," Kasukuwere said in response to a question from a journalist who asked how it felt to be back in Zimbabwe.

At the weekend Kasukuwere, a 47-year-old former local government minister, told the Sunday Times that he would return to Zimbabwe this week to face whatever accusations the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa brings against him.

"If I did commit a crime, then I must be brought before the courts and charged," he said.

Several other ex-cabinet ministers who were loyal to former president Robert Mugabe have been arrested and charged with corruption in recent months.

Links to new party

Kasukuwere was allegedly a key member of the G40 faction in the ruling party that orchestrated the sacking of Mnangagwa as vice president in early November. It was that incident that triggered the army operation that led to Mugabe's resignation on November 21 and his replacement by Mnangagwa. The army said it was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe, believed to be G40 members.

In the video clip of Kasukuwere's arrival, by-standers can be heard whistling and chanting his name as he strolls over to a waiting limousine and is whisked away.

There is speculation that Kasukuwere could be preparing to take over leadership of a new political party – the National Patriotic Front – that is reported to have the backing of the Mugabes.