 

WATCH: Grace Mugabe ally arrives back in Harare after 6-month exile

2018-05-23 06:00
Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Saviour Kasukuwere (File: News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A political ally of former first lady Grace Mugabe has landed back in Harare six months after he fled into exile in South Africa.

A short video clip shared on social media on Tuesday showed Saviour Kasukuwere dressed in a blue suit and wearing a leather cap outside the arrivals section of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Watch video below

"Very good, I'm very happy," Kasukuwere said in response to a question from a journalist who asked how it felt to be back in Zimbabwe.

At the weekend Kasukuwere, a 47-year-old former local government minister, told the Sunday Times that he would return to Zimbabwe this week to face whatever accusations the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa brings against him.

"If I did commit a crime, then I must be brought before the courts and charged," he said.

Several other ex-cabinet ministers who were loyal to former president Robert Mugabe have been arrested and charged with corruption in recent months.

Links to new party

Kasukuwere was allegedly a key member of the G40 faction in the ruling party that orchestrated the sacking of Mnangagwa as vice president in early November. It was that incident that triggered the army operation that led to Mugabe's resignation on November 21 and his replacement by Mnangagwa. The army said it was targeting "criminals" around Mugabe, believed to be G40 members.

In the video clip of Kasukuwere's arrival, by-standers can be heard whistling and chanting his name as he strolls over to a waiting limousine and is whisked away.

There is speculation that Kasukuwere could be preparing to take over leadership of a new political party – the National Patriotic Front – that is reported to have the backing of the Mugabes.

Read more on:    robert mugabe  |  saviour kasukuwere  |  grace mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

4 killed in shootout with extremists in Burkina Faso capital

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Cape Town's first desalination plant is online, but did it pass the taste test?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 22 2018-05-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 