 

WATCH: Grace Mugabe becomes centre of mockery in hyped theatrical play

2018-03-24 10:00
Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Grace Mugabe (Picture: AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Harare – A "thrilling" theatrical play about Grace Mugabe's role in her husband's shocking departure last year has reportedly made waves in Zimbabwe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa appears to have given it the nod. 

According to The Standard newspaper, the play, which is titled "Operation Restore Regasi" takes a comical look at the events that led to ex-president Robert Mugabe's resignation in November last year.

It was written and directed by National Arts Merits Awards-nominated director Charles Munganasa, and is expected to be shown at Theatre in the Park in Harare on March 28 to 30.

Munganasa himself is the man, who last year was accused of leading the jeering of Grace Mugabe in Bulawayo. He plays the part of the then military chief Constantino Chiwenga, who now is one of the country's two deputy presidents.

Grace remains thecentre of mockery in hyped theatrical play.

New Zimbabwe.com says that Grace is depicted in the play as "having no self-control, suffering from severe emotional instability, causing her to cry herself unconscious when she realises that power has suddenly shifted away from the family's hands at a time it seemed like she had it all under control".

Watch the scenes from the play below.

Although political plays were not favoured by the ruling Zanu-PF party in the past, the "new dispensation" seems to have a different view.

Munganasa said that Mnangagwa asked to see snippets of the play a few days ago before it premieres next week and would likely be attending the show.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa.

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

"The president, through an individual who approached us, asked for a snippet video of this play two days ago and although we have not gotten a response, he could be joining us," Munganasa was quoted as saying.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  grace mugabe  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  constantino chiwenga  |  robert mugabe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egyptians to vote Monday, Sisi re-election guaranteed

27 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Centurion shop owner says sinkholes are a 'time bomb waiting to happen'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, March 23 2018-03-23 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 