WATCH: 'Lift sanctions and help improve struggling economy', Zim business tell the West

Harare - Zimbabwe's business community has called for all international sanctions to be lifted in order to help improve the struggling economy.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa wants to attract more foreign investors, however, some are cautious about doing business with Zimbabwe.

Watch the report byAl Jazeera here

