WATCH: Mayhem at Mnangagwa rally as soldiers, Zanu-PF supporters clash

A video of the Zimbabwean army trying in vain to stop masses from fleeing the venue where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the army beating up people as they run away from the rally.

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, the incident happened over the weekend at Chipadze stadium in Bindura.

The report said that soldiers and national service youths, known as "Green Bombers", "had a torrid time trying to control the restless crowd… as scores of people started leaving when Mnangagwa was midway through his speech".

Several people were reportedly injured, the report said.

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted war veterans boss Victor Matemadanda as blaming truck drivers for the chaotic scene.

"As the President was addressing the people, some truck drivers started to spread messages that they were leaving the rally... We have investigated the matter and spoken to some of the truck drivers who said they wanted to beat their target of transporting cotton and, therefore, they wanted to leave early and it is very unfortunate that it happened when the president was speaking," Matemadanda was quoted as saying.

People had used the trucks to transport them to the rally.