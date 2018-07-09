 

WATCH: Mayhem at Mnangagwa rally as soldiers, Zanu-PF supporters clash

2018-07-09 10:06
File: AFP

File: AFP

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A video of the Zimbabwean army trying in vain to stop masses from fleeing the venue where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing a rally has gone viral on social media.

The video shows the army beating up people as they run away from the rally.

Watch the video below

According to the privately-owned Standard newspaper, the incident happened over the weekend at Chipadze stadium in Bindura.

The report said that soldiers and national service youths, known as "Green Bombers", "had a torrid time trying to control the restless crowd… as scores of people started leaving when Mnangagwa was midway through his speech".

Several people were reportedly injured, the report said. 

The state-owned Herald newspaper quoted war veterans boss Victor Matemadanda as blaming truck drivers for the chaotic scene.

"As the President was addressing the people, some truck drivers started to spread messages that they were leaving the rally... We have investigated the matter and spoken to some of the truck drivers who said they wanted to beat their target of transporting cotton and, therefore, they wanted to leave early and it is very unfortunate that it happened when the president was speaking," Matemadanda was quoted as saying.

People had used the trucks to transport them to the rally.

Read more on:    zanu-pf  |  emmerson mnangagwa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ethiopia, Eritrea to normalise relations: Ethiopian PM

36 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: The moment Duduzane Zuma arrived at court
 

4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!

Since Paul the Octopus successfully predicted Spain’s win in the 2010 World Cup, sports-fortune-telling animals have become increasingly popular.

 

Paws

New home for pig’s paintings
What dogs think of Kanye West’s 'lift Yourself' track
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, July 7 2018-07-07 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 