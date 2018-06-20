 

WATCH: 'Only an earth quake would stop the polls,' says Zim election boss as fears mount over credibility

2018-06-20 13:00
iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Fears that the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) would not be able to hold a credible, free, and fair election next month are reportedly mounting in the southern African country. 

SABC reported this week that candidates who should have received a complete and final voters' roll were still unable to access it.

But the electoral commission remained adamant that the July 30 elections would go ahead despite anomalies.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ZEC chairperson, Judge Priscilla Chigumba, said that "only an earth quake" would stop the election.

Watch the video below as Chigumba speaks

Chigumba said this while addressing journalists in her first weekly media briefing in Harare.

She maintained that once an election date had been proclaimed by the president, nothing would delay the polls, regardless of any anomalies. 

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

She also said that the electoral body was working tirelessly to issue candidates with the voters' roll.

Chigumba's remarks came a week after the high court instructed the electoral body to release the voters' roll that was used during the inspection period last month.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the court said that the voters' role should be made available within five working days.

Read more on:    mdc-t  |  thokozani khupe  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Eritrea sends delegation to rival Ethiopia for peace talks

2018-06-20 13:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Striking municipal workers use heavy plant machinery to damage road
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:30 PM
Road name: M3 Outbound

Outbound
Somerset West 14:24 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 19 2018-06-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 