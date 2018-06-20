WATCH: 'Only an earth quake would stop the polls,' says Zim election boss as fears mount over credibility

What To Read Next

Fears that the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) would not be able to hold a credible, free, and fair election next month are reportedly mounting in the southern African country.

SABC reported this week that candidates who should have received a complete and final voters' roll were still unable to access it.

But the electoral commission remained adamant that the July 30 elections would go ahead despite anomalies.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ZEC chairperson, Judge Priscilla Chigumba, said that "only an earth quake" would stop the election.

Watch the video below as Chigumba speaks

Chigumba said this while addressing journalists in her first weekly media briefing in Harare.

She maintained that once an election date had been proclaimed by the president, nothing would delay the polls, regardless of any anomalies.

* Sign up to News24's top Africa news in your inbox: SUBSCRIBE TO THE HELLO AFRICA NEWSLETTER

FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook.

She also said that the electoral body was working tirelessly to issue candidates with the voters' roll.

Chigumba's remarks came a week after the high court instructed the electoral body to release the voters' roll that was used during the inspection period last month.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, the court said that the voters' role should be made available within five working days.

