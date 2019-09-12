WATCH | Stampede at Mugabe viewing causes several injuries - reports

Several people have been injured during a stampede at the viewing of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe at the Rufaro Stadium on Thursday, according to reports.

SADC News reports that the stampede occurred while people were lining up to have a final viewing of Mugabe.

According to the report, medical teams were brought in. Police then barricaded the scene.



The public invaded the pitch where the coffin was, EyeWitness News reports.

Security has since been upped.

Mugabe, whose autocratic rule ended in a military coup in 2017, died last Friday, aged 95. His body was flown back from Singapore on Wednesday.

His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday following a burial early next week in his private residence and not at a national monument for liberation heroes, his family said on Thursday.



The family of Mugabe and Zimbabwe's government have been at odds over whether he would be buried in his homestead in Kutama, northwest of Harare, or at the National Heroes Acre in the capital, News24 reported earlier.