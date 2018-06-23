WATCH: The moment when Zim leader Mnangagwa survived a blast at Zanu-PF party rally

A video showing the moment when Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally has emerged on social media.
Zimbabwean state media reported on Saturday that an explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.
Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, the Herald reported.
Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba was quoted as saying that investigations were under way following the incident.
