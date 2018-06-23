WATCH: The moment when Zim leader Mnangagwa survived a blast at Zanu-PF party rally

A video showing the moment when Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived a blast at a ruling Zanu-PF party rally has emerged on social media.

Zimbabwean state media reported on Saturday that an explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, the Herald reported.

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba was quoted as saying that investigations were under way following the incident.

As captured in Zimbabwe today .. at a rally addressed by the president pic.twitter.com/xW0EKOT42J — Sure Kamhunga (@sure_kamhunga) June 23, 2018

Zimbabwe’s 2018 election campaign has taken a sinister turn. An explosion and a gunshot have been heard at Bulawayo’s White City Stadium where President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a rally. A government official says it was an assassination attempt. — Brezh Malaba (@BrezhMalaba) June 23, 2018

This is sad. No life shd be lost for the sake of power.



Why are we getting this? We don't want this #Zimbabwe. A clean and peaceful election is what we want. pic.twitter.com/3J5TUIHKvg — Hillary Musarurwa (@HillaryMusarur2) June 23, 2018

Apparently, President Mnangagwa himself was the target, and the sniper narrowly missed and hit the wrong person. It is said soldiers and CIOs then had a torrid time with brutally assaulting people after the gunshot. This is so unheard of in Zimbabwe. pic.twitter.com/IYKi9MMzJi — My Zimbabwe News (@myzimbabwenews) June 23, 2018

Not sure whether #zimbabwe President Mnangagwa escaped blast entirely unhurt. Reports of several senior officials injured. Hopes for peaceful election now in doubt. pic.twitter.com/kuCzb6EAOI — John Ray (@johnrayitv) June 23, 2018