A video of a stage collapsing on the Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa during a rally in Hwange, has gone viral on social media.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, the poorly constructed platform of about a metre high succumbed to the weight of at least 10 party members on stage.

Watch the video below

Chamisa managed to hold his balance as the rest toppled over off their feet.

Afterwards Chamisa was met with laughter, as he joked about the incident, saying that it represented how the ruling Zanu-PF party would fall during the upcoming elections.

Nehanda Radio reported that the incident happened while Chamisa was introducing his party candidates to his supporters.

He escaped unhurt, the report said.

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls on July 30.

Zimbabweans took to social media to express their views following the incident.

See the reaction below

Symbolic meaning of Chamisa and MDC Alliance Stage collapse:1. They will fall(lose)at the Election to President ED and ZanuPF 2. They are 8 parties which are so incompetent that they can’t build a mere Stage meaning they are unqualified for the complex task of governing Zim! — Jones Musara (@JonesMusara) June 17, 2018

The stage collapse in Hwange is clear evidence that @mdczimbabwe is running a stunning campaign on a shoe string budget. Proof @nelsonchamisa cabinet will live within fiscus means and no abuse of tax dollars. @Mathuthu @Wamagaisa @DavidColtart @maDube_ @Team_Chamisa @m_matigary pic.twitter.com/44WbXnS0ta — Zimbo Pride, I am voting with Passion! (@ZimVote2018) June 17, 2018

At this rate they a going to stage a fake stage collapse just to try and make us believe Mnangagwa can do anything Chamisa does — Poet Bonnie (@poet_bonnie) June 18, 2018

Put simply the collapse of a stage during Chamisa's address was as a result of poor workmanship during mounting it coupled with too many hangers-on standing on it than was serious. We were once told Mugabe broke the fall???? — Alexander Rusero (@AlexanderRusero) June 18, 2018