WATCH: 'We're watching you', Mnangagwa warns Mugabe

Harare - Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved to warn former president Robert Mugabe, following reports that the nonagenarian was linked to a new political outfit - the National Patriotic Front (NPF) - led by former cabinet minister and ally Ambrose Mutinhiri.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Youth League national assembly in Harare this week, Mnangagwa said that he was "unhappy" about the latest developments, adding that his government was investigating Mugabe's alleged links to the party.

Mugabe has been accused of backing the NPF, which analysts believed was just "a project aimed at protesting Mugabe's legacy".

Earlier this week, Zanu-PF warned the former president not to "rock the boat". The ruling party said this just a day after Mugabe was reported to have met with Mutinhiri at his blue roof mansion in Harare.

Commenting on the development, Mnangagwa said he had noted the media reports but was still "investigating".

Mnangagwa said that his government was "examining" the facts and would take the necessary measures once the investigations were concluded.

"...Currently we see in the media various speculations about his (Mugabe's) activities. I have no doubt that in no time the facts and reality will be made known... We only take position when the realities and the issues are known and it’s factual.

"But, currently we are not happy with what the media is saying, we don't know whether it’s correct or not but it’s an issue that we’re examining. The voice of the people is the voice of God. So, if the voice of the people says this is wrong, then we also say it is wrong. If an individual or group of individuals goes against the current of the voice of the people, then we say you're lost ..," said Mnangagwa.

Reports on Thursday said that Mugabe had flown to South Africa - aboard an Air Zimbabwe flight on Wednesday .

Reasons for the veteran politician's visit remained unclear.

A report by SABC said: "Mugabe is known to have come to South Africa for a private visit earlier, but it is not clear if he is still in the country."

The report also claimed that workers at the veteran politician’s residence in Harare had been "taken in for questioning by soldiers on Wednesday morning".

Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that Mugabe was in South Africa for a meeting with former education minister Jonathan Moyo and other members from the Generation 40 (G40), according to Bulawayo24.