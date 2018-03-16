WATCH: Why are there so many pythons in Harare?

Harare - Snake expert Ben Vermeulen of Harare-based Reptile Rescue
says he has been called in to remove nine pythons since January, and that
python sightings are now much more frequent.
Watch below, a short video clip of a
python that was caught by Reptile Rescue being released in Harare
"What we're finding is that a lot of the snake species are
migrating into Harare because of the explosion in the rat population, and the
Gambian (pouched) rats that we have," Vermeulen told News24. No-one seems to
know how Gambian rats ended up in Harare: they're not indigenous to Zimbabwe.
Local rats are also proliferating.
In one dramatic picture shared recently, a large python was
seen sunning itself on top of a garden wall in Harare's leafy Mount Pleasant
suburb.
Said Vermeulen: "In the last two-and-a-half to three years
I've caught more pythons in Harare than I have in the previous 10 years." He
said he'd caught between 180-200 pythons in Harare in the last two-and-a-half
to three years alone.10ft Python that was on The Chase in Mount Pleasant. (Reptile Rescue)
Pythons are a protected species in Zimbabwe: killing them
can attract a mandatory nine-year jail term. So residents are told not to take
things into their own hands.
Vermeulen releases all of his captured pythons in
uninhabited areas close to water.
Snakes under control
He said the proliferation of snakes in Harare should not
create unnecessary alarm. Most people will only ever see 5% of the
city's snakes.
"It's only when snakes have been disturbed or are on the
move during the day that people see them. The snake population is
controllable," he said.