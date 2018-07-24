 

WATCH: Zim granny gets death threats after she vows to vote for MDC's Chamisa, says report

2018-07-24 08:20
Nelson Chamisa (File: AFP)

A video of a Zimbabwean granny pledging to vote for the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has reportedly now turned her into a target after she received death threats.

In a video, that has since gobe viral on social media, the unidentified old woman, speaking in the local iSiNdebele language, says that although she supports another presidential candidate who leads an MDC splinter group, Thokozani Khupe, she would rather vote for "Khamisa (Chamisa)" as he stands a good chance of winning against the ruling Zanu-PF party's Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Watch Video below

But, after the video went viral, the old woman is reportedly now living in fear because of death threats from unknown people, the privately owned New Zimbabwe.com reports. 

The MDC Alliance's Chamisa told his supporters in Bulawayo over the weekend that the unidentified woman has been living in fear because of death threats she is receiving after pledging to vote for him. 

Chamisa met the old woman for the first time over the weekend and invited her to the podium before he promised to invite he to his "inauguration" and a one night sleepover at the state house should he win the July 30 polls.

"Gogo, I want to assure you that you will not die before my victory. I want you to come to the state house during my inauguration and sleep there. You are definitely coming to sleep at the state house," Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Zimbabweans are set to head to the polls on Monday, July 30.

According to an AFP report previous elections in the southern African country were marred by fraud, intimidation and violence during former president Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.

Mnangagwa, however, has promised to deliver a free, fair and credible elections.

Campaigning has been more open and less violent than under Mugabe, the report said.

A run-off vote is scheduled for September 8 if no candidate wins at least 50% plus one of the vote in the first round.

