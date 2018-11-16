WATCH: Zim opposition leader Chamisa calls his supporters 'stupid'

Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party leader Nelson Chamisa has had to apologise to his supporters
for calling them "stupid" for taking to the streets on August 1 to protest a
delay in poll results, resulting in a deadly army crackdown.
Chamisa made the comments at a press conference on Thursday
at which he said he would not appear before a commission of enquiry into the
violence unless President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two vice presidents did
too.
"My remarks to condemn those who killed or injured the
innocent, burnt cars & destroyed property on 1 August used 'words' that
regrettably created the wrong impression," Chamisa wrote on Twitter after a
storm of criticism on social media erupted.
"The people have a constitutional right to demonstrate
peacefully. Any discomfort caused is sincerely regretted," he said.
At Thursday’s press conference Chamisa denied that the MDC
was behind the violent protests on August 1, that saw vehicles belonging to
Zanu-PF torched and their Harare offices stoned. The army responded by shooting
dead six civilians.
Chamisa said the demonstrators had opened themselves up to
manipulation.
"It was very stupid even for people who demonstrated, to
demonstrate for the results to be released. It was stupid because they then
opened themselves to attacks and manipulation," Chamisa said.
Watch the video by Zimbo Media below
"It is their right but I feel that it was not called for and
that is my view," he said, in comments carried by
New Zimbabwe.
The comments were immediately condemned by Zimbabweans on
social media, who accused the MDC leader of disrespecting and betraying his
supporters.
Wrote @KMutisi: “The Chamisa boy is not a leader, he is very
unstable & disrespectful!”
"President Nelson Chamisa needs to learn to be sensitive and
polite. It was unnecessary to call protesters stupid. He could have just said
it was unwise, one can surely grandstand politely not always with pillory &
namecalling," said @sirsh_geon.
And @glenmpani wrote: "Dear @nelsonchamisa citizens who
protested on 1st August are not silly or stupid... Every voice counts in a
democracy #August1Inquiry.”
Chamisa and other top MDC officials have been summoned to
appear before the seven-member commission of enquiry, led by South Africa’s
Kgalema Motlanthe, on November 11, according to the private
NewsDay. VIDEO