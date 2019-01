Security forces have been cracking down on violent demonstrations that erupted after President Emmerson Mnangagwa decreed a sharp increase in the price of fuel.

However, the army in Zimbabwe is accusing "bogus elements" for beating and killing civilians - rather than the security forces.

"The Zimbabwe National Army has noted with concern allegations of misconduct and acts of violence by people purporting to be members of the organisation," said army spokesperson Alphios Makotore.

"The actions by these bogus elements have subsequently put the image of the organisation into disrepute," he added.