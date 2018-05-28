 

WATCH: Zimbabwe is the new Guinness world record holder for the biggest marimba ensemble

2018-05-28 10:16

Zimbabwe is now reportedly the Guinness world record holder for the biggest ensemble of marimba players.

According to face2face Africa, the record was broken at the ZiMarimba Fest on May 25 at Prince Edward School in Harare.

"Two hundred and twenty-two students played the popular marimba song, Manhanga Kutapira, on the marimba for 5 minutes, earning Zimbabwe the record," the report said.

The participants played together in the largest marimba ensemble and surpassed Australian record of 108 participants playing together in November 2016, New Zimbabwe.com reported.

Watch the video below

The report quoted the organiser of the event, 17-year-old Mpiwa Gwindi as saying that the task of creating history had never been easy and they had to overcome a lot of challenges.

