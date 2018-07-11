 

WATCH: Zim's MDC stages 'massive protest' over ballot papers, voters' roll, 'fraud'

2018-07-11 11:11
(File: AFP)

(File: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has reportedly said it is expecting thousands of people to join a public protest - on Wednesday - against the country's electoral body over it's bias towards the ruling Zanu-PF party.

According to Voice of America, the MDC claimed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had failed to "allow parties contesting the forthcoming general elections to observe the printing of ballot papers".

"… we once again embark on a peaceful mass action under the banner of the MDC Alliance. The two main reasons include the decision by ZEC to refuse political parties the chance to observe the printing of the ballot papers and secondly, ZEC's failure to avail a copy of the voters roll as is provided by the law," the MDC said in a statement.

A NewsDay report said that the leader of the MDC, Nelson Chamisa, was expected to lead the protest march in Harare.

The report quoted Chamisa as saying that ZEC was losing its credibility day.

"Zanu-PF has never complained, not even once. Which team have you seen that plays a game without complaining, not even once to an impartial referee? It’s therefore clear that they are not players in this game and that the referee has picked a side," Chamisa said.

The protest was coming at a time when the southern African country was preparing for crunch elections on July 30, following the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe in November.

Read more on:    zec  |  mdc  |  nelson chamisa  |  zimbabwe  |  southern africa  |  zimbabwe 2018 elections

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Egypt says security forces kill 11 militants in Sinai

32 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness footage shows smoke coming from Wonderboom plane before crash
 

WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station

With over 800 homeless dogs finding a home in just 55 weekends of pop-up events, WOOF Project is proving that every dog has its day.

 

Paws

Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
4 animals predicting FIFA World Cup 2018 outcomes!
New home for pig’s paintings
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, July 10 2018-07-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 