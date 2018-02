What To Read Next

Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change. (File, AFP)

Harare - Zimbabwe's main opposition party has named Nelson Chamisa acting president of the party.

He replaces long-time opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in South Africa on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa has more from Harare.