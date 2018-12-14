'We aren't desperate for unity talks,' MDC tells Zanu-PF – report

Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party has reportedly said that it is not desperate to form a government of national unity with the ruling Zanu-PF party.

According to Daily News, MDC's spokesperson Jacob Mafume said this following Vice President Kembo Mohadi's recent remarks that Zanu-PF was not interested in coalition talks with the MDC.

"We haven't heard anything of that sort or an approach from those that would want a Government of National Unity with us.

"... if they want to discuss with us they can come, but certainly not on a GNU because we have got the mandate emanating from the two thirds majority in Parliament. We can do it alone unlike in 2008 where we had a sort of hung Parliament. This time there isn’t going to be that kind of arrangement," the state-owned Herald newspaper quoted Mohadi as saying.

Ghost of illegitimacy

Mohadi also said that the MDC had to first recognise Mnangagwa as the country’s leader before any talks could start.

But Mafume took a swipe at the ruling party, saying it was the one which needed to be rescued from the country's current economic crisis and not the MDC.

"It is them Zanu-PF who stole a vote, they are being hounded by their theft. It is them who were rejected by all credible observer missions and it is them Zanu-PF who are failing to get a single cent even from the Chinese.

"They have caused fuel shortages and taxing people, it is not us who have begged them for a unity government. It not us who have suggested that they be a unity government but it is them who are being haunted by the ghost of illegitimacy," Mafume was quoted as saying by Daily News.

