 

'We aren't fools… don't play with fire,' warns Mnangagwa's aide after bomb blast

2018-06-25 10:01
Injured people are evacuated after an explosion at the stadium in Bulawayo where Zimbabwe President just addressed a rally. (Picture: AFP)

Former Air Force of Zimbabwe commander Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri has reportedly warned those behind a bomb that exploded during a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo on Saturday that they were "playing with fire".

The explosion rocked the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of his supporters.

Mnangagwa managed to escape unhurt, while at least 49 people, including the president’s two deputies were injured.

According to NewsDay, Shiri, who is now the country’s agriculture minister, said that the terror attack was aimed at Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF party’s top leadership.  

"…Those who are doing that think that maybe we are fools, but this is what we call playing with fire. We do not want to point fingers at each other over this…," Shiri was quoted as saying.

Shiri’s remarks came as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), President Cyril Ramaphosa also slammed the blast and said that the bloc will evaluate the incident and "take appropriate steps".

Ramaphosa said that it was vital that the political and security situation in Zimbabwe remained stable in the run-up to the general elections to be held on 30 July 2018.

